ST. LOUIS – Pick a plant, pick a pot, it makes no difference if you’re good or not!

The Miss Folia Plant Co. teaches everyone how to care for any type of plant, like succulents, may require a different soil than say a Hawaiian Pathos.

Owner Sophie Bequette spoke us through how to pot a plant, and she offers a monthly plant class at the Wentzville Rec Center.

Next class is May 4, starting at 6 p.m. Miss Folia can also come to you for any event – what a unique way to enjoy a birthday or special event!

Birthday or special event: MissFoliaPlantCo.com