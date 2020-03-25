Learning during a pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The state of Missouri has formally announced it is suspending all state assessments for the rest of the year in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. School Districts are consulting with their local governments and health officials to determine when or if classes will resume this school year.

Meanwhile, districts are working hard to keep students engaged and provide learning opportunities at home. FOX2's Sandy Miller spoke with area teachers and school administrators to identify some of the best on-line learning resources and tips for learning at home.

It’s important to provide a good learning environment while at home. You can help by creating a quiet workspace designated for schoolwork. Limit distractions, which means putting away that cell phone! Take breaks and get moving! Here’s a good resource for brain break ideas: www.unicefkidpower.org/brain-breaks-for-kids.

Be sure to check your school district’s web page. Many have resources with links available as well as codes that can be used for free subscriptions. In addition, that’s where you can find help from educators.

Here are some other resources to check out:

● Scholastic Learn from Home Resources (Grades PreK-8)

● Great Schools Family Support (Grades PreK-12)

● Common Sense Media Family Support for Learning at Home (Grades PreK-12)

● ABC Mouse (PreK-2)

● Kahn Academy (all grade levels)

● Adventure Academy (3rd-8th)

● IXL (30 day free trial. K-12 for math, including algebra, geometry, trig, and language arts)

● Ap-classroom.com (advanced placement courses where students can test from home)