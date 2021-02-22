Learning to code while searching for a job led one man to create a ‘spicy’ game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new app may spice up your free time while waiting for the pandemic to subside. Matt Larsen created the Scorch Injector game by learning how to code while searching for a new job.

“The pandemic has pushed every parent to their breaking point. I wanted to give people a positive resource to release their stress and frustration. So I taught myself to code,” writes Larsen.

The app uses motion-sensing technology in your phone to aim your injector. Then you try to shoot hot sauce to help your patient restore their taste.

“This is an escape from the pandemic. Games inject the spice we miss,” Larsen said. “In truth, each of us can make 2021 less bland than 2020. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, get the vaccine when it becomes available to you, and find ways to relax and care for yourself.”

The app is available for iOS devices from the Apple app store.