Lebanon man charged with rape; authorities say as many as 10 child victims

LEBANON, Mo.- A 28-year-old man has been charged with rape, and two counts of sodomy after an investigation began in the assault of a 10-year-old girl.
Court records say Cody Lee Staggs was arrested on September 2 and has been charged with:
- First-degree rape
- Two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy- deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12-years-old
Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says the investigation started when Staggs sexually assaulted a 10-year old girl.
Millsap says there may be as many as 10-child victims or children at the time of the assault.
“As these cases develop, we will have a better idea if we will be able to present further information to the Prosecuting Attorney,” said Sheriff David Millsap.
There is another suspect involved, Staggs’ half-brother, who has not been charged yet.
“While charges have been filed, in these particular cases, we are continuing to investigate similar complaints on both suspects,” Millsap said in a press release.
Laclede County detectives served a search warrant at the Staggs’ residence and took the evidence to be examined at the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab in Springfield.