Lee’s Summit man charged in Independence death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A 23-year-old Lee’s Summit man is charged with second-degree murder in a shooting death in Independence.

Arieous Walton-Merritt is charged in the death of 26-year-old Matthew Bland Williams on Thursday.

Police found Bland-Williams suffering from a gunshot wound at a home in Independence. He died later at a hospital.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Walton-Merritt firing two shots at Bland-Williams before the two men struggled over the gun. Bland-Williams got control of the gun and fired two shots as Walton-Merritt drove away.

Walton-Merritt was later found in front of another home suffering from gunshot wounds.