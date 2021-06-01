Leftover shots from FEMA mass vaccination event at The Dome not going to waste

ST. LOUIS – The Dome at America’s Center was determined to be the best location to reach the most people at risk of contracting COVID-19. Their hope was to distribute twice as many as what they achieved, but those unused vaccinations won’t go to waste.

The mass vaccination event is closing its doors as its scheduled 8-week timeframe has come to an end.

Orange emergency cones will go to MODOT while goggles, gloves, masks and sharp containers syringes, alcohol pads, cotton swabs, and Band-Aids are already getting redistributed. The leftover vaccines are going to the State Health Department

FEMA officials are happy about the number of people they reached during the event.

“So we’re really excited today,” Barb Sturner External Affairs Specialist at FEMA said. “We’ve had a lot more traffic than we expected on the last day today. We’ve just had 44,000 doses. So that’s exciting. We’ve had already 300 people in here today and it’s already mid-afternoon.”

The two-month event was a learning opportunity for everyone involved.

“I’m really ready to get out there,” Morgan Karas a FEMA Corps Volunteer said. “I feel like I learned a lot from all the FEMA staff and the local hires. Just everyone here has been really great, and great mentors and really excited for the rest of the year.”

“Working during a pandemic is really eye-opening so working and getting that experience has been really amazing,” FEMA Corps Volunteer Ellie Smith said.

Sturner said when it comes to leftovers, everything will be distributed for the use of other health care providers for local and state government.

“So that means the vaccine doses we have leftover will be distributed among the state health department, the city department of health, and the county health department. Same thing with our gloves and masks and all that protective gear. None of that is going to go to waste,” Sturner said.

The remainder of the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be loaded up and distributed to the city, county, and state Wednesday morning.

