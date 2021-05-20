LEGO releases first-ever LGBTQ+ set for Pride Month

News

by: John Lynch/WTRF,

Posted: / Updated:

LGBTQ-themed LEGO set (Credit: LEGO)

(WTRF) — LEGO is releasing its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set titled “Everyone is Awesome.”

“I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, said in a statement Thursday.

The 346-piece set, which will be released at the beginning of June for Pride Month, contains 11 figures, each with an assigned rainbow color.

“We’ve made sure to include black and brown colors to represent the broad diversity of everyone within the LGBTQIA+ community. We’ve also added in the pale blue, white and pink to support and embrace the trans community as well,” he said. “I purposely put the purple drag queen in as a clear nod to the fabulous side of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within Lego and among the company’s adult fans.

“I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans,” he said. “If I had been given this set by somebody at that point in my life, it would have been such a relief to know that somebody had my back. To know that I had somebody there to say ‘I love you, I believe in you. I’ll always be here for you.’”

The set, which sells for $34.99, will be available June 1.

