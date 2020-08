ST. LOUIS – The Lemp Brewery collapsed Sunday morning.

The streets are covered with debris and residents have been moved away from the site, in case the building collapses more.

A resident who heard the collapse said, “I thought it was thunder and checked my phone to see if it was raining.”

There were no injuries.

Battalion 4 reports: K-9 searches negative. Fire Department remaining on scene. All utilities requested and are being disconnected; Water, gas, & electric. Streets responding to block all street access.



