‘Let Us Play’ rally held near Sam Page’s home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Dozens of St. Louis County high school athletes and families gathered on the edge of the street where County Executive Sam Page lives.

Police officers blocked the street leading to his Creve Coeur home with barricades. Signs were placed into the grass that read “PRIVATE STREET DO NOT ENTER.”

Those at the rally started chanting, “Let Us Play,” and “Sam Page has got to go.”

Sam Page announced Wednesday that several fall sports are not allowed to be played in St. Louis County due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The night of the announcement a group gathered outside of Page’s home to make their voices heard.

Page announced that sports including football, soccer and volleyball would not be played in the fall at St. Louis County high schools. Other low contact sports are allowed to play including golf, tennis and swimming.