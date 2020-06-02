Breaking News
Lewis Reed calls on community to help restore St. Louis City after destructive night

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed is encouraging all members of the public to come together in solidarity to repair and restore St. Louis after a destructive night. 

He released the following statement:

Nearly every area of our city was in the pathway of last night’s destruction. The people who caused this widespread damage were after anarchy and not justice. They were out there for themselves, hellbent on causing damage and destruction. We need to come together and show that we are one St. Louis.

Reed is asking for people to help clean up areas of the city hit by violence Monday night. People should show up at the shopping center at Grand and Cass at 9:00 a.m. and should wear gloves and mask.

If your business or residence experienced property damage after last night’s event, please contact President Reed’s office at 314-622-4114 for assistance. 

