Lewis Reed not ready to declare candidacy for mayor after Krewson announcement

ST. LOUIS – With Mayor Lyda Krewson announcing her retirement Wednesday, the unofficial race to be her successor has begun in earnest.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer have already declared their intentions to run for the job.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed appears ready for another run but isn’t making it official just yet.

“We have to do all the analysis, look at data from across the city, the effects of the new Prop B to know what our path to victory would look like, and talk to our supporters,” he said.

Reed said he’s had a front-row seat to the mayor’s office longer than anyone in the history of the city. He was elected to the board of alderman from the 6th Ward in 1999; he ascended to board president in 2007. He believes if anyone knows how to do the job, it’s him.

“I can hit the ground running day one,” he said. “My record shows you’re not going to see a bunch of controversy or division. We will see unification. We need a leader who can unify the city and lead us to a better place.”

The non-partisan election for St. Louis mayor is on March 2, 2021. Reed is calling it one of the most important elections in the city’s history.

“There’s a lot of hope in St. Louis. There’s great things and people in the city. The challenge with the City of St. Louis is we have lost confidence in ourselves,” he said. “We approach it like the kid that stole the cookie from the cookie jar. We need to hold our heads up. St. Louis is a great city and we are contributing to the state of Missouri.”

Regardless of who is elected, Reed said bills passed in the city must be implemented appropriately, which he insists has been an issue with the current administration.