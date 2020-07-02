Lewis Reed to introduce bill to close The Workhouse

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed introduces his plan Thursday, July 2 to close the Medium Security Institution.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch six of the 92 inmates at the St. Louis City Workhouse have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive cases come amid an ongoing campaign by activists to close the jail at 7600 Hall Street informally known as the workhouse.

The facility was built to hold 1,100 inmates now holds just 92.

His bill would defund the workhouse and redirect funds to help fight neighborhood crime. The money would also be used to hire social workers who would work with detainees and their families.

“I have always been in favor of criminal justice reform. These bills will be a catalyst to a defined and organized process to effectively and safely close the workhouse while allowing for the funding of needed resources that are lacking in our community,” said Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed.

The board bills will be required to have two-thirds vote approval to pass