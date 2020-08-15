Libertarian presidential candidate makes campaign stop in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – As President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden rally support behind their campaigns, the Libertarian presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen stepped up to the mic in St. Louis Friday night.

“I would much rather vote for liberty and lose than vote for tyranny and win,” said one speaker at the rally.

The message was clear at the Libertarian rally for Jorgensen.

“She’s first of all, very intelligent, and second of all, she has the right message for America,” supporter James Kenny said.

Jorgensen used her time at Kiener Plaza underneath the Gateway Arch to spread her message.

She explained to her supporters and spectators her upbringing and why she believes she represents the new vision for America.

“We need to put the decision-making power back into your hands because you can spend your money better than the politicians and special interests in Washington any day of the week,” Dr. Jorgensen said.

Well over 100 supporters showed up for Friday evening’s rally.

Attendees span from old, young, LGBT, and minority voters.

All having one mission – to get Dr. Jorgensen to Washington.

“I’ve never raised a tax,” Jorgensen said. “I never fought in an unnecessary war. I’ve never made decisions for other people, I know how to balance a checkbook. I lived under the system, I have a love for this country that I think only people who are the grandchildren of immigrants can have.”

With all attention on incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, these voters say choosing between two parties just isn’t enough.

“I believe Trump and Biden want to take away a lot of our rights and they were ours at one point,” supporter Kaytlen Pilkington said. “They’re just controlling every bit of us and I believe she will make this more of a free country like it’s supposed to be.”

Dr. Jorgensen agrees.

“We need a real change and that’s why I’m asking you to vote for me for President of the United States,” she said.

Dr. Jorgensen said her next course of action is making sure she gets at least one shot on the debate stage against Trump and Biden.