License plate allows Missourians to support Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

ST. LOUIS – Missourians will soon be able to support the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum with a new license plate.
The Post-Dispatch reported Governor Mike Parson will sign the legislation at the Royals game on Saturday. This will give motorists the option to donate $10 to the museum, which would make them eligible to apply for the specialty license plate.
The museum was founded in Kansas City in 1990, and it puts a spotlight on the league that began in 1920 and ran generally through the 1940’s when baseball’s color barrier was broken by Jackie Robinson.
The law goes into effect August 28.