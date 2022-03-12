License plate readers help authorities locate missing St. Charles County girl

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)–We’re learning more about how technology helped authorities track down a seven-year-old girl who was taken by her mother during a supervised visit on Monday.

Valerie Baker is accused of taking her daughter, Piper Johnson, from Boone’s Trail Branch Library in Wentzville. Automated license plate reading cameras manufactured by Atlanta-based Flock Safety captured images of Baker’s vehicle, a 2018 Navy blue Toyota Carolla.

“This is a great example of a case that was able to be helped with the Flock Safety system. What I’d like to point out is this is literally happening hundreds of times every day around the country,” said Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman for the company.

Traffic camera footage captured Baker’s car in Utah, where authorities located Baker and Johnson on Tuesday.

Beilin says the company works with more than a thousand law enforcement agencies across the country.

Baker is charged with felony interference with custody and misdemeanor assault.