Life Care Center of St. Louis reports 5 deaths and 40 residents infected with the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS – The Life Care Center of St. Louis reported Saturday that 40 residents at its facility located on Chouteau Avenue in south ST. Louis have contracted the COVID-19 virus, along with 9 staff members.

30 of the residents remain at the facility. Three residents died after being transferred to a hospital for treatment, and 2 others died at the facility. Five additional residents are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

All 9 staff members that tested positive for the coronavirus are self-quarantined in their home’s recovery from virus.

The Life Care Center has stepped training for staff at the south city facility and provided additional personal protective equipment, hygiene products and screening of workers arriving and leaving work for a high temperature. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 will be sent home and asked to contact their health provider.