Life goes on even with COVID-19 scare

ST. LOUIS - Fear of catching the COVID-19 virus has many people thinking they have to be stuck in their homes. In reality, life goes on; even though there aren't many sports to watch or events to go to, there are still fun things to get out and do in St. Louis.

"There is so much more to do that you don’t have to stay inside. Go out and hike while it’s not raining. There’s so much stuff to do in this town," said Josh Addison, studio manager of Painting with a Twist in Creve Couer.

Painting with a Twist is just one of the many entertainment outlets available in the city. Here you can have some drinks and hang out with friends all while getting an instructed paint lesson. You can sign up for their weekend classes at any of their St. Louis locations on their website.

TopGolf and Dave & Busters will be open for business, and the St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall has confirmed they are still in full swing as well.

Like movies? AMC Theaters are still open. They will be cutting the audience capacity in half as a precaution until further notice; so if you are interested, make sure you get your tickets fast.

You don't have to stay and home scrapping up meals either. Local restaurants, like Bar Louie, are ready and willing to pour you a drink or prepare you a nice, hot meal. Arielle Flenoid is a local shopper who we ran into at Streets of St. Charles, and she made it clear that she and her family will still be going out and about - just with a little more caution.

She said, "We were talking about going to Topgolf and stuff like that - with my Lysol in my pocket – but like, we’re still going to go places. We’re still going to have fun."

