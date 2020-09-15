Life Time St. Louis Clubs launches distance learning support camps for the fall

FRONTENAC, Mo. – Life Time is offering a distance learning camp to take the load off parents and to support students.

The first-of-its-kind camps are designed to help families’ bridge gaps in their child’s school calendar and keep kids connected this fall in a safe, clean environment.

Fox 2’s Blair Ledet reports students will receive school-work assistance using their devices from home during the camp, plus active lesson plans, including activities that children may be missing from their normal school day.

Life Time has two locations to serve the community, one located at 2051 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis, and Life Time West County Chesterfield located at 3058 Clarkson Rd, Chesterfield.



For more information click here