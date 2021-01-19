Light fog Tuesday morning with highs in the low-40s

ST. LOUIS – Some areas of light fog have developed Tuesday morning.

Watch this for the morning commute as it gets towards the Tuesday sunrise. Luckily, the thickest fog so far lies out to the west. Throughout the day expect morning lows in the 20s to climb into the low-40s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few breaks in the clouds through midday. Areas north of 70 have a better chance of keeping that sun longer in the day.

Tuesday night, expect slowly clearing skies with lows in the 20s. We may see a few sprinkles/flurries squeeze out of the clouds this evening with a wave of energy passing to the northeast in central Illinois, but it looks like most of us will be mostly dry tonight.

Wednesday brings back the sun and southwest winds! Meaning we warm into the 50s both Wednesday and Thursday. This doesn’t last long. Colder air returns by the weekend.