Light snow possible, high temperatures in the low 20s

ST. LOUIS – Light snow north of 70 continues to fizzle out Thursday morning. This will help with the morning drive.

We can’t rule out a few small light bands of snowfall trying to reestablish themselves for the early morning drive, but anything will be light, limited, and few impacts at best. The St. Louis area should be dry for the afternoon. Clouds will hold tight and temperatures Thursday will climb into the upper teens to low 20s.

The north wind will take away a few degrees all day once you factor in the wind chill.

Friday we try to reintroduce ourselves to the sun! But even with the sun peeking back out of the clouds we won’t warm up any. Temperatures Friday to Saturday range from the low teens to near 20 on Friday.

Previously, snow chances were back by Saturday, but now there’s increasing confidence that the next best snow will hold off for Sunday night through Monday.

It’s far too early to predict totals, but this system could bring the accumulations and impacts.