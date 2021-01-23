Light wintry precipitation and a soaking rain in the forecast for the upcoming week

ST. LOUIS – The weather pattern is becoming more active for the week ahead with a few rounds of precipitation possible.

Overnight into Sunday morning, a light wintry mix of freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet and snow will impact the region. Accumulations are expected to be minor, but there could be a few slick spots on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. The best chance for these minor accumulations will be south of St. Louis, in southwestern Illinois.

Temperatures will climb well above freezing on Sunday, so any impacts from this system won’t last long. The timing for precipitation to begin looks to be after midnight, probably closer to 3 a.m. for St. Louis, and it’ll gradually move east through about 8 a.m. Sunday morning.







Then, Sunday night into Monday, widespread rain will build into the area. This looks to stay liquid for the St. Louis metro through most of the day.

Monday morning, there will be a wintry mix and snow across northeastern Missouri into west-central Illinois, and this could impact our far northern counties.

Rain will continue through much of the day on Monday, tapering off through the late afternoon and evening hours. As precipitation comes to an end on Monday, more areas could see a changeover to light snow. Right now, this looks to happen just north of St. Louis. Accumulations of snow or ice are not expected for St. Louis, and only minor accumulations are looking like a possibility in our northern counties.

The track of this system is something to watch closely. A small shift to the south could change the winter weather impacts for St. Louis.







Tuesday will be a dry day, before another round of precipitation moves in on Wednesday. Precipitation type for that system looks to be mainly light snow.