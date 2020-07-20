Lightning strike believed to cause fire at Keller Farms in Collinsville Illinois

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Fire officials believe a lightning strike may have caused Keller Farms to catch fire late Sunday evening.

Around 8:24 p.m., crews responded to the building fire located on 435 South Bluff Rd. When fire crews arrived they found the building engulfed in heavy flames. Six fire agencies were called to the scene to help put out the fire.

Officials dealt with the fire throughout the night.

According to the Fire Chief, there were plastic pallets melting which made that fire a little more difficult to put out.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.



Fire at Keller Farms in Collinsville Illinois Sunday night just before 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/6SkcNl3tww — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 20, 2020

Keller Farms possible lightning strike in Collinsville details on Fox2 News in the morning starting at 4am. https://t.co/jjWN4U461z pic.twitter.com/1jghChhF2k — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 20, 2020