ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo–The pastor at Cornerstone Baptist Church got a phone call Friday morning, telling him that his church had gone up in flames.

Pastor Doug Ashbury said authorities told him a lightning strike is likely to blame. Bommarito Automotive Group SKYFOX was over the scene in French Village Friday.

Ash and rubble sit on the church pews inside, leaving a huge mess behind and significant damage. The pastor says he will rebuild. “Trials constantly come at you regardless what season it is. We look to God for answers,” Ashbury said.

Aerial images captured a firefighter being loaded into an ambulance after falling through the floor of the structure and injuring a shoulder. He’s expected to make a full recovery. At least six departments responded to the scene.

Church members are just glad no one was inside the church when the fire broke out .

The church building has been a fixture in the community for decades. Agnes Miller’s husband helped build it and was in shock Friday. “When I saw the building I recognized it was the one my husband build in the 80’s. So many people this has impacted. They were so happy to see the church come in the area.”

The pastor of the church says the church will have Sunday services but at the recreation center in French Village.