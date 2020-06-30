Breaking News
Lightning strike may have caused an overnight Ferguson house fire

FERGUSON, Mo. – A Ferguson home was damaged after an early morning fire. The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on Edgehill Drive at Meadowcrest Drive.

Firefighters got to work battling the fire, while rescue crews searched the home to make sure everyone was out of the house.

Due to heavy storms at the time of the blaze, investigators are checking to see if lightning may have started the fire. While the cause is thought to be a lightning strike, the exact cause is still under investigation.

Everyone got out of the home, and no on was injured.

No damage estimate is available at this time.

