Lincoln County authorities prepping for potential winter weather

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – The snow is falling in parts of our area after a burst of rain and sleet. Now all eyes are on the temperature plunge.

There was a light dusting in Lincoln County, Missouri but there could be more on the way.

The Lincoln County Missouri Emergency Management is watching the forecast closely. With Wednesday’s winter advisory, parts of Missouri have been hit with pockets of freezing rain and snow.

The snow showers didn’t amount to much accumulation. Roads, sidewalks, and driveways were wet and slick due to the freezing rain. Authorities say they will be prepared for the changing weather.

Jim Sharp, the Lincoln County Emergency Management Director, says everyone is working on that same plan and, as law enforcement and the Missouri Department of Transportation see things change, everyone else will know what is going on so everyone will be prepared.

Parts of Missouri could see some snow through midnight as late as noon Thursday, but the bulk of the snow will happen Wednesday.

