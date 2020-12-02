Lincoln County requests field hospital as task force leader says area hospitals entering critical phase

ST. LOUIS- Another warning from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force about the dire situation area hospitals are facing.

“This is war, there is no help coming. Our health care is the last line of defense,” said Dr. Garza, incident commander of the task force.

Data from the task force shows over the last three days there have been more than 1,000 COVID positive and COVID suspected patients in the hospitals. That has only happened one other time.

Dr. Garza says the region is entering a very critical phase in this fight. He says we must prevent our medical system from collapsing and save as many lives as possible.

He was asked about what kind of additional staffing area hospitals need.

Dr. Garza explained the hospitals operated before the pandemic at a deficit in staff. The task force says it believes it may need several hundred nurses to stay afloat.

Whatever staff we have coming on board right now is only allowing us to maintain what we have. He says any additional staff would be used to prevent our existing workforce from being damaged.

Wednesday afternoon, Mercy Hospital Lincoln in Lincoln County, Missouri requested a field hospital from the health department. The post from the Lincoln County Health Department says the strain on the health care system has reached Troy.

A field hospital has also been set up at a St. Charles County hospital as well.

Area hospitals have discharged more than 11,000 COVID patients since the beginning of the pandemic.