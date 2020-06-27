Breaking News
Lincoln museum, presidential library to reopen Wednesday

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2015 photo, a man takes a close-up photo of a life-size figure of Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Randy Squires)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield plans to reopen for visitors Wednesday after shutting down as part of statewide efforts to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Museum officials said the property has been cleaned and protective barriers also have been installed in some places.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online or over the phone.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked before entering, must wear masks and will be asked to stay one “Lincoln” apart, a nod to the former president’s height of 6 feet, 4 inches.

