Lincoln Presidential Library offering free admission to those with COVID vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is allowing those who received the COVID vaccine free entry in May and June.

If you’ve received your COVID vaccine and can prove it with a vaccination card, get your free tickets by visiting www.PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov. Once you’re on the website, go to the “Buy Tickets” section and select the day and time you want to visit. Then, for the type of ticket, choose the free COVID option.

If multiple people qualify for the free option, put that number in the “quantity” box.

Normal Admission to the museum is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors or students and $10 for military personnel. It’s $6 for children 5-15 and free for children under 5 (although Illinois students from kindergarten through college get free admission through the end of May).

“Vaccination is key to beating this disease, keeping everyone healthy, and returning to normal in America,” Melissa Coultas, acting executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum said. “If we can help by offering a little extra incentive, then we’re happy to do so.”

The Lincoln Presidential Library also just opened a brand new exhibit, “The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois.” This exhibit explores the contributions of music legends like Muddy Waters, Sam Cooke, Miles Davis, and John Prine by using audio, video, and artifacts.