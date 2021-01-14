Lindbergh High teen becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

ST. LOUIS – A 16-year-old junior at Lindbergh Highschool has joined a very exclusive club as one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

Kathrine Adams always looked up to her Eagle Scout brothers. So, when Scouts BSA formerly known as Boy Scouts of America, started welcoming girls into the organization in February of 2019 she took the opportunity to sign up.

“I hope that I can just be an inspiration for other girls and they can realize how this is possible I can do this someday too”, said Adams.

Her efforts not only paved her way into a troop at The Gravois Trail District of Scouts BSA but allowed Adams to be part of the inaugural class of females to qualify to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. An honor only 6% of members have been able to achieve.

“It means a lot to me, not only earning it but just being one of the first girls to earn it and the girl within my district to earn it”.

Over the last 18 months, Adams rose through the ranks, attaining merit badges for climbing, horseback riding, and one of her favorite activities; wielding.

“Normally you would never get to weld in any other situation”, Adams said. ” So I had a lot of fun with it”.

Besides completing outdoor skills, the troops must lead a service project. Adams lead a socially distanced team during the pandemic in building a cabinet that held historical documents for a former middle school teacher.

When asked why she picked that project, she responded, ” she was amazing teacher for me in middle school, so I just wanted to give back to her a little bit and give back to the children she teaches”.

Gravois Trail District of Scouts BSA Assistant Scout Master Mary Knapp says she is very excited for Kathrine and proud of all of her hard work.

“I am very excited for Kathrine,” Knapp said. ” She has that some very big goals she’s worked very very hard and I’m blessed to be a part of her scout journey and I just can’t wait to see where she goes from here”.

Adams is looking forward to leading more girls and wants people to know that girls can do anything they put their minds too.