Lindbergh School District P.E. teacher named 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year

ST. LOUIS – A P.E. teacher at Lindbergh Schools’ Crestwood Elementary has been named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

Darrion Cockrell is the first male since 2015 to receive the “state’s top education award.”

“As a physical educator, I have the unique opportunity to prepare my students both mentally and physically by teaching them the building blocks of fitness and health,” Cockrell said. “Combining a fun atmosphere with music, fitness and healthy life skills has truly become a recipe for success in my classroom.”

To his students, staff and Lindbergh families he is known as “Mr. DC.” He has been teaching at Crestwood since 2015 and since has implemented the “Crest-Fit” program. It started with students, but “progressed to a weekly after-school workout activity for teachers, and culminated weeks later with parental involvement.”

“Mr. DC is loved by all,” said Dr. Jodi Oliver, Cockrell’s principal from August 2015 through June 2020. “Students look up to him and see him as a facilitator to their learning in physical education and as someone who will guide them to make the best possible personal decisions. He naturally builds relationships by showing his fun and silly demeanor, which makes him such a relatable person.”

Cockrell has also been recognized nationally when he received a 2020 National Box Tops for Education Twilight Award, presented by Grammy-award winning rapper, singer/songwriter and activist, Chance the Rapper.

“Everything we do as educators should be in an effort to make connections, build trust and make sure all students find the success that lives within them,” Cockrell said. “Students are extremely diverse in the way they learn, but all it takes is one person to make sure their educational experience is great!”

Now Cockrell is Missouri’s representative for the National Teacher of the Year program.