Lindbergh School District pushes back first day of school

ST. LOUIS- The Lindbergh School District announced Wednesday that it is pushing back the first day of school by three days. The move came after a Board of Education vote. The first day will now be Aug. 27.

The district says the change will provide additional professional learning time for teachers. It will also give families more time to be introduced to the virtual platforms that will be used this year. The district will also use the extra time to hand out devices.

Students in grades K-3 will start in Phase 2 of the districts Green Light plan, which is two-days a week for those who chose not to do virtual. Students in grades 4-12 will start in Phase 3, which is full virtual.

Students in phase 2 will receive one day of in-person instruction the first week of school. Teachers will help those students learn how to use devices ahead of remote learning dats.