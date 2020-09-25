Lindbergh to break ground on new high school Friday

ST. LOUIS – The Lindbergh Schools will break ground on a new state-of-the-art high school on Friday.

This comes after Lindbergh voters approved Prop R, a $105 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue to revitalize the Lindbergh High School campus and improve security.

The new construction will connect to existing facilities.

School officials will break ground on the second phase at 11:00 a.m, between the main high school building and the auditorium.

The new building should be completed by January 2023.