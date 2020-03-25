Lindenwood students, faculty and staff notified of student testing positive of COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, MO – Lindenwood University has notified students, faculty and staff of an international student who has tested positive for the COVIOD-19 virus. The student notified the university Tuesday, March 24th after being diagnosed with COVId-19 after returning to their home country. The student was last on campus Tuesday, March 17th.

Since the school was on spring break the prior week, most students didn’t return to campus and those who did left campus on March 22nd. Lindenwood employees began working from home on March 23rd.

The university has urged everyone to monitor their health and to seek medical treatment if they become symptomatic.