Lines long at polling places in Eureka

EUREKA, Mo. – Voters in Eureka, Missouri showed up in huge numbers on Election Day.
The line at the polling place at The Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center was long.
by: Monica RyanPosted: / Updated:
EUREKA, Mo. – Voters in Eureka, Missouri showed up in huge numbers on Election Day.
The line at the polling place at The Timbers of Eureka Recreation Center was long.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.