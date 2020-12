ST. LOUIS – There will be a few lingering flurries early Wednesday morning from the overnight weather system.

Then expect mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday morning and only warm into the 30s again this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies are likely to hang around tonight with a low in the 20s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with mostly sunny skies by Friday. Temperatures Thursday will warm into the 40s and we will reach the low-50s by Friday.