Lion’s Choice adding new roast beef potsticker to its menu

ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice announced Tuesday they partnered with Crispy Edge to bring roast beef potstickers to restaurants and local retailers for a limited time.
The new potstickers will be made with Crispy Edge’s popular potsticker dough and stuffed with roast beef, swiss cheese, a dash of Lion’s Choice’s Famous Seasoning, and au jus.
There is also a selection of sauces including horseradish, to two types of BBQ, honey mustard, and more.
You can purchase a bag of frozen potstickers for $7.99 at all Lion’s Choice restaurants in St. Louis, Illinois, and Kansas City, as well as at Crispy Edge at 4168 Juniata St, St. Louis, MO 63116.
The individual bags of Lion’s Choice potstickers are also available in the freezer section at local Schnucks stores.