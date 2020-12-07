Lion’s Choice adds sweet treat for the holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lion’s Choice has a new sweet treat this holiday season. The St. Louis based restaurant known for their roast beef sandwiches is adding a Peppermint Cookie Crunch Concrete to its menu.

The Peppermint Cookie Crunch Concrete features Lion’s Choice’s vanilla custard mixed with chocolate, Oreo crumbles and topped with crushed peppermint candy.

The President and CEO of Lion’s Choice said they don’t usually release new or seasonal custard flavors this time of year but after a trying 2020 they figured it was something everyone could appreciate.

Lion’s Choice frozen custard has been a fan favorite since the first restaurant opened in St. Louis 53 years ago. Anyone can purchase the new seasonal concrete for $3.29 at any Lion’s Choice restaurant now through the end of the holiday season.