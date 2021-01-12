Lion’s Choice adds three new healthy options to its menu

ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice is adding three new healthy options to their menu for 2021.

Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low-fat and high protein black bean soup will be available in a cup for $2.69 or a bowl for $3.99. The restaurant is also adding a chicken bacon chipotle ranch salad and a chicken bacon chipotle ranch wrap

“While Lion’s Choice is famous for its ridiculously good roast beef, we understand that dietary preferences are top-of-mind, especially at the start of a new year. With menu items that feature chicken as well as a true vegan dish, not just vegetarian, guests now have convenient options to fit their tastes,” President and CEO of Lion’s Choice Michael Kupstas said.

Last year, Lion’s Choice saw success when it introduced its Grilled Chicken Caesar salad and wrap causing the company to explore other menu options with grilled chicken.