Lion’s Choice now selling ‘half-pint plus’ containers of frozen custard from the drive-thru

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lion’s Choice is now selling “half-pint plus” containers of their frozen custard. The treat is available chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry flavors from the drive-thru.

“As the weather warms up, our guests start to think about lighter items as well as frozen custard season. From our $.25 vanilla mini cone to the Orange Freeze, everyone has their favorite frozen treat. Now, our guests can take the famous frozen custard straight to their own freezers to enjoy at-home,” writes Michael Kupstas, President and CEO of Lion’s Choice.

The 10-ounce containers each cost $3.50.

