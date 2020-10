ST. LOUIS – Lion’s Choice says it has something better than candy for you to hand out on Halloween.

The restaurant chain is selling wooden coins that can be redeemed for a free mini custard cone. A 25-pack of wooden coins will cost you only $5 dollars.

They have no expiration date, so the children who receive them while trick-or-treating can turn them in whenever they like.

The mini cone has been a Lion’s Choice fan favorite since the first restaurant opened in St. Louis more than 51 years ago.