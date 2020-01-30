Liquor license revoked for Cape Girardeau banquet hall where 5 were shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Cape Girardeau is pulling the plug on the liquor license for a southwest Missouri banquet hall where five people were injured in a shooting.

The Southeast Missourian reports that City Manager Scott Meyer revoked the license of The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, on Wednesday. He cited the failure to “prevent or suppress a violent quarrel, brawl, or fight on the premises“ in the revocation notice.

The revocation will take effect Feb. 11 unless there is an appeal. Mayor Bob Fox said the city and the police department are also looking into possibly classifying the property as a nuisance.