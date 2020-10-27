List of Halloween events going on for kids in St. Louis metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Halloween is approaching and many parents are looking for fun, socially distanced events that the kids can enjoy. With many events being canceled so far in 2020, many parents are still hoping to celebrate Halloween with the kids. Here is a list of the holiday events going on in the metro.

Halloween at Curbside – A Halloween experience for families! Wear your costume and stop by the Oak Bend Branch to pick up a treat bag at a drive-thru. Friday, October 30, 2:30-4:30 p.m. & Saturday October 31, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.. Cliff Cave, Oak Bend and Meramec Valley are all doing curbside treats for Halloween.

842 S Holmes Ave, St. Louis, MO 63122

2. The Booterfly house – Celebrate bugs, butterflies, and plants that are wonderfully wicked this October! Meet new frightful friends in the Creepy Crawly Cave, watch out for Botanicals Gone Mad in the Conservatory, and spy on spectacular spiders with the Muffet Family. BOOterfly House runs daily in October from 10 am – 4 pm. Closed Monday. All events included with admission.

15193 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO, 63017

3. Halloween Drive-Thru at Grant’s Farm – Grant’s Farm is excited to welcome guests and ghouls for its first-ever Halloween Drive-Thru Experience! Now through October 31st Grant’s Farm will offer guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to drive through both the Tiergarten and Deer Park in their own vehicles, something never done since opening to the public in 1954. Spots are full, but to join the waitlist contact Grant’s Farm. Tours are nightly at 7 p.m. Cost for admission is $40 per car.

10501 Gravois Rd St. Louis, MO, St. Louis, MO, 63123

4. Big Joel’s Spooky Safari – Fall and Halloween are two of Big Joel and Mimi’s favorite times of the year. So the park undergoes a little bit of a “spooky” transformation, but it is not too spooky for the little ones. The park will be decorated fall and Halloween themed for the season. Hours: Weekdays 9-3 p.m., Saturdays 9-5 p.m. & Sundays 11-5 p.m. Cost of admission is $8 per person.

13187 State Hwy M, Wright City, MO, 63390

5. Healthy History Lovin’ Halloween Party – Join the Missouri History Museum for a movin’ and groovin’ virtual Halloween party! Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes. We’ll do Halloween-inspired kiddie calisthenics, solve some riddles inspired by St. Louis history, and wind down with a spooktacular yoga practice! From 4-5 p.m. Join the Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88168292786…

6. Wizarding Owl-o-Ween Walkthrough at World Bird Sanctuary – Calling all wizards and muggles: The WBS Ministry has announced a magical weekend of fun and excitement. Go through platform 9 3/4, Visit Owlivanders wand shop, eat treats from the Leaky Falcon, sip butterbeer, take a try at charms class, adopt magical beasts, visit the owlery, get candy from Honeydukes sweet shop and more! To book your ticket and for pricing click here. Hours: Saturday, October 31 & November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 12:00, 2:00, and 4:00pm.

125 Bald Eagle Rd., Valley Park, MO, 63028

7. Halloween at Play Day Farm – Plan to visit Play Day Farm on Halloween! Enjoy a moonlight stroll through the corn maze. There will be new scavenger hunt challenges for Halloween. We will have treat bags for the first 100 children in costume. You will get a $2 voucher with the purchase of 22 coupons for $20. Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

1014 Booneslick Rd., High Hill, MO, 63350

8. Halloween Candy Trail at Glik Park – Join Glik Park on Halloween from 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. for a Candy Trail, pumpkin carving contest and more! We will have local businesses around our Candy Trail for the kids to safely go to and collect some goodies! Besides the Candy Trail we will have a pumpkin carving contest from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with the winner being announced around 4:30 p.m. Come out and enjoy a safe and socially distant Halloween.

12525 Sportsman Rd., Highland, IL, 62249

9. Halloween Reverse Parade at Memorial Park – This COVID-19-conscious event is a variation of the traditional Trunk or Treat held on Memorial Park parking lot. Area businesses, organizations and families can sign up to decorate their vehicle and dress up in costumes to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, who are being driven past in their own car. We ask that participants open the trunk or hatch so that candy can be thrown in as you pass by. Those interested in providing treats can register at www.webstergroves.org/parksandreconline. A prize will go to the “Trunker” voted best decorated. Trick-or-Treaters can just come! Treats are while supplies last. Saturday, October, 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.

33 E. Glendale Rd., Webster Groves, MO, 63119

10. Howloween at Babler State Park – Are you looking for a place to trick or treat? Stop by the park’s Visitor Center from 4pm to 8:30pm for some fun activities and learn about things in Missouri that make people howl, campfire, s’mores, animal interactions, and most of all…CANDY! This event will provide a safe environment for kids of all ages to enjoy Halloween and visit Babler State Park.

800 Guy Park Dr., Wildwood, MO, 63005