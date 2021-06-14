List of Juneteenth events around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area will mark Juneteenth 2021 with a variety of events across the region. Juneteenth is June 19.

It commemorates the date in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free. It happened more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Some of the events embrace the legacy of Black musicians in St. Louis. One event at the Old Courthouse will recount the footprints of those who were lynched and sold on the grounds.

These events come as it’s the first year St. Louis City and St. Louis County are recognizing the day as an official holiday. There is also a measure on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk to sign legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday.

Here is a list of events around St. Louis: