List of Juneteenth events around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis area will mark Juneteenth 2021 with a variety of events across the region. Juneteenth is June 19.
It commemorates the date in 1865 when the last enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned from Union soldiers in Texas that they were free. It happened more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
Some of the events embrace the legacy of Black musicians in St. Louis. One event at the Old Courthouse will recount the footprints of those who were lynched and sold on the grounds.
These events come as it’s the first year St. Louis City and St. Louis County are recognizing the day as an official holiday. There is also a measure on Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk to sign legislation making Juneteenth a state holiday.
Here is a list of events around St. Louis:
- Juneteenth Caribbean Heritage Walkathon– Forest Park, starts at 7 a.m.
- Alton Juneteenth celebration – Killian Park, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Juneteenth Freedom Weekend– Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, kicks off Friday at 11:30 a.m.
- Juneteenth Make Music Weekend– Delmar Loop
- Juneteenth “On Their Shoulders”– 12:00 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.
- Al Fresco Juneteenth at the National Blues Museum– 11:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Juneteenth Community Ride – Bike ride starts at 9 a.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration- Northwest High School Alumni– Friday at 6 p.m.
- “Show Me” Juneteenth STL– Harris- Stowe State University 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration at the Foundry STL – 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Juneteenth Open House at Black Joy Rest – 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Juneteenth Worship Service – Third Baptist Church on Jun. 20 at 11 a.m.
- Metro East St. Louis Community Initiative 5K – East St. Louis City Hall at 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration– hosted by Bi-State Development, Illinois bus garage from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Juneteenth Cookout – Fairground Park at 4 p.m.
- Shelter the Wellstop Loop – 1414 Hodiamont form 12:00 pm- 3:00 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration at House of Soul – 1204 Washington Ave 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair – 140 14th Street in Old North, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration- Bellefontaine Recreation Center from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Juneteenth Celebration Freedom March- Delmar and Hamilton at 12 p.m.