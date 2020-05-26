List of summer camp options in St. Louis during coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and St. Louis County will allow summer camps to reopen starting June 1. Several camps have changed their plans to adapt to guidelines put in place by city and county leaders.
There are also a variety of virtual camps and classes being offered this summer. There is also a link to several virtual programs being put on by local institutions.
Below is a list of just some of the summer camps we found that will be offering programs. You will need to contact them for availability.
YMCA – https://gwrymca.org/programs/summer-day-camp#close
Little Gym – https://www.thelittlegym.com/SouthCountyMO/parties-camps/camps
Miss Kelly’s, The Gym for Kids –http://misskellysgym.com/index.html
MICDS Summer of Adventure – https://www.micds.org/summer-adventure/
Lavner Camps, Washington University – https://www.lavnercampsandprograms.com/usa-summer-camps-day-camp-overnight-camp-sports-tech-art/
COCA – https://www.cocastl.org/
Metro Theater Company – https://www.metroplays.org/summer-camps
National Inventors Hall of Fame – https://www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention
Art Scope – https://www.artscopestl.org/summer-camp-create
Vetta Sports – https://www.vettasports.com/
Craft Alliance – https://craftalliance.org/summer-classes-workshops
STL Parent’s virtual things to do calendar – https://www.stlparent.com/things-to-do