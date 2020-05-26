List of summer camp options in St. Louis during coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and St. Louis County will allow summer camps to reopen starting June 1. Several camps have changed their plans to adapt to guidelines put in place by city and county leaders.

There are also a variety of virtual camps and classes being offered this summer. There is also a link to several virtual programs being put on by local institutions.

Below is a list of just some of the summer camps we found that will be offering programs. You will need to contact them for availability.

YMCA – https://gwrymca.org/programs/summer-day-camp#close

Little Gym – https://www.thelittlegym.com/SouthCountyMO/parties-camps/camps

Miss Kelly’s, The Gym for Kids –http://misskellysgym.com/index.html

MICDS Summer of Adventure – https://www.micds.org/summer-adventure/

Lavner Camps, Washington University – https://www.lavnercampsandprograms.com/usa-summer-camps-day-camp-overnight-camp-sports-tech-art/

COCA – https://www.cocastl.org/

Metro Theater Company – https://www.metroplays.org/summer-camps

National Inventors Hall of Fame – https://www.invent.org/programs/camp-invention

Art Scope – https://www.artscopestl.org/summer-camp-create

Vetta Sports – https://www.vettasports.com/

Craft Alliance – https://craftalliance.org/summer-classes-workshops

STL Parent’s virtual things to do calendar – https://www.stlparent.com/things-to-do

Related Content St. Louis County guidelines to reopen summer camps