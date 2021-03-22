List: The 50 highest paying jobs in St. Louis

A anesthesiologist prepares a kidney donor in the operating room for a kidney transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital June 26, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. The US Supreme Court is expected to announce their decision on the US President Barack Obama’s healthcare law on June 28. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GettyImages)

(STACKER) — You may be in the market for a new job or considering a career change. Or you may be curious about how much the surgeon who lives next door puts in the bank every two weeks. Whatever your motivation, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the St. Louis area.

Stacker, a media company that specializes in telling stories with data, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $51,750, or 3.3% lower than the national mean of $53,490. The highest-paying occupation makes $272,000. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $102,080

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,140

– Employment: 5,850

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,860)

2. Rochester, NY ($117,970)

3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,490)

49. Nurse Midwives

– Annual mean salary: $102,440

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,810

– Employment: 6,930

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)

3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)

WELLINGTON, FL – JULY 13: Ginger Rae has her blood pressure checked by registered nurse practitioner. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

48. Nurse Practioners

– Annual mean salary: $103,150

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

2. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

47. Computer network architechts

St. Louis, MO-IL

– Annual mean salary: $103,260

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

2. Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

3. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

46. Chemical Engineers

– Annual mean salary: $103,430

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,090

– Employment: 30,120

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)

2. Midland, TX ($152,170)

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)

45. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $103,960

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

2. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

44. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $104,200

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– Employment: 11,020

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

2. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

(Photo credit should read ANDREI PUNGOVSCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

43. Computer hardware engineers

– Annual mean salary: $104,560

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

2. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

3. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

42. Natural sciences managers

– Annual mean salary: $104,570

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

3. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

41. Political science teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $106,230

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,290

– Employment: 15,750

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)

2. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)

3. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)

40. Electrical Engineers

– Annual mean salary: $107,210

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

2. Salinas, CA ($129,850)

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

39. Medical and health services managers

– Annual mean salary: $107,350

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

2. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

3. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Pilots are pictured in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (Photo by NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

38. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

– Annual mean salary: $107,390

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $174,870

– Employment: 84,520

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)

2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)

3. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)

37. Industrial production managers

– Annual mean salary: $107,800

– #206 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Florence, SC ($158,000)

2. Boulder, CO ($149,990)

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

36. Actuaries

– Annual mean salary: $108,090

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,970

– Employment: 22,260

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)

2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)

35. Business teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $109,390

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,440

– Employment: 83,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)

2. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)

3. Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)

34. Air traffic controllers

– Annual mean salary: $110,010

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,140

– Employment: 22,090

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)

2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)

3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 23: Optometrist Gayle Daniels (L) performs an eye exem on a patient during the Bridges to Health medical and dental clinic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

33. Optometrists

– Annual mean salary: $110,050

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

2. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

3. Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380

32. Aerospace engineers

– Annual mean salary: $110,070

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

31. General and operations managers

– Annual mean salary: $110,190

– #157 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 27,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

2. Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

30. Computer and information research scientists

– Annual mean salary: $110,520

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

2. Boulder, CO ($147,890)

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

29. Human resources managers

– Annual mean salary: $112,390

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

28. Construction managers

– Annual mean salary: $113,770

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry–level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

27. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

– Annual mean salary: $115,730

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– Employment: 14,380

– Entry–level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)

2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)

3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)

26. Training and development managers

– Annual mean salary: $115,830

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry–level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

25. Lawyers

– Annual mean salary: $117,790

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,200

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

24. Physicists

– Annual mean salary: $122,700

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,080

– Employment: 16,730

– Entry–level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)

2. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)

3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)

23. Marketing managers

– Annual mean salary: $123,420

– #152 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

3. Boulder, CO ($183,460)

22. Petroleum Engineers

– Annual mean salary: $124,450

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

NILES, IL – JUNE 4: Pharmacist Mary Ellen Larmay (R) and Senior Tech Nancy Edwards work on filling prescriptions at a Walgreens store in Niles, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

21. Pharmacists

– Annual mean salary: $124,590

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Tyler, TX ($161,790)

2. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

3. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

20. Advertising and promotions managers

– Annual mean salary: $126,210

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,890

– Employment: 25,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Boulder, CO ($200,420)

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)

19. Purchasing managers

– Annual mean salary: $126,880

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

2. Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $133,090

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

2. Jackson, MS ($185,500)

3. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

17. Podiatrists

– Annual mean salary: $135,040

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

3. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

16. Computer and information systems managers

– Annual mean salary: $137,170

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,610

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

15. Sales managers

– Annual mean salary: $138,090

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

2. Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

3. Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

14. Financial managers

– Annual mean salary: $139,760

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

13. Compensation and benefits managers

– Annual mean salary: $143,040

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

3. New Haven, CT ($179,310)

12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

– Annual mean salary: $147,660

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

11. Architectural and engineering managers

– Annual mean salary: $150,280

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

2. Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

10. Nurse anesthetists

– Annual mean salary: $169,720

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Toledo, OH ($266,260)

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

3. Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

9. Dentists, general

– Annual mean salary: $175,410

– #164 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Burlington, NC ($278,360)

2. Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

3. Longview, TX ($272,440)

8. Funeral home managers

– Annual mean salary: $178,660

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,220

– Employment: 9,400

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. St. Louis, MO-IL ($178,660)

2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($167,840)

3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($127,850)

7. Family medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $179,260

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Racine, WI ($286,030)

2. Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

3. Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

6. Pediatricians, general

– Annual mean salary: $200,120

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Rockford, IL ($277,390)

2. Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

3. Chico, CA ($270,550)

5. Obstetricians and gynecologists

– Annual mean salary: $201,490

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $233,610

– Employment: 18,620

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)

2. Akron, OH ($282,650)

3. Albuquerque, NM ($281,800

4. Chief executives

– Annual mean salary: $202,330

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

2. Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

3. Midland, TX ($258,760)

3. General internal medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $209,390

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

2. Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

3. Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

2. Psychiatrists

– Annual mean salary: $219,940

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $220,430

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)

3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)

1. Anesthesiologists

– Annual mean salary: $272,760

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $261,730

– Employment: 31,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)

2. Tulsa, OK ($281,080)

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)