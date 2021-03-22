List: The 50 highest paying jobs in St. Louis

(STACKER) — You may be in the market for a new job or considering a career change. Or you may be curious about how much the surgeon who lives next door puts in the bank every two weeks. Whatever your motivation, we have the answer to your questions about the top-paying jobs in the St. Louis area.
Stacker, a media company that specializes in telling stories with data, collected information on the highest-paying jobs in St. Louis using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $51,750, or 3.3% lower than the national mean of $53,490. The highest-paying occupation makes $272,000. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $102,080
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,140
– Employment: 5,850
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($131,860)
2. Rochester, NY ($117,970)
3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($117,490)
49. Nurse Midwives
– Annual mean salary: $102,440
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,810
– Employment: 6,930
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($163,020)
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($156,450)
3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($130,140)
48. Nurse Practioners
– Annual mean salary: $103,150
– #253 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,420
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
2. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
47. Computer network architechts
St. Louis, MO-IL
– Annual mean salary: $103,260
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 152,420
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)
2. Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)
3. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)
46. Chemical Engineers
– Annual mean salary: $103,430
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,090
– Employment: 30,120
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($162,330)
2. Midland, TX ($152,170)
3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($150,680)
45. Education administrators, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $103,960
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
2. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
44. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $104,200
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– Employment: 11,020
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
2. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
43. Computer hardware engineers
– Annual mean salary: $104,560
– #58 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
2. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
3. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
42. Natural sciences managers
– Annual mean salary: $104,570
– #108 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
3. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
41. Political science teachers, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $106,230
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,290
– Employment: 15,750
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($155,410)
2. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($142,680)
3. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($136,460)
40. Electrical Engineers
– Annual mean salary: $107,210
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
2. Salinas, CA ($129,850)
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
39. Medical and health services managers
– Annual mean salary: $107,350
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
2. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
3. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
38. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
– Annual mean salary: $107,390
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $174,870
– Employment: 84,520
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
3. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
37. Industrial production managers
– Annual mean salary: $107,800
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Florence, SC ($158,000)
2. Boulder, CO ($149,990)
3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
36. Actuaries
– Annual mean salary: $108,090
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,970
– Employment: 22,260
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($167,850)
2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($150,630)
3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($147,760)
35. Business teachers, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $109,390
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,440
– Employment: 83,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. College Station-Bryan, TX ($177,360)
2. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,210)
3. Tuscaloosa, AL ($141,870)
34. Air traffic controllers
– Annual mean salary: $110,010
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,140
– Employment: 22,090
– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)
2. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)
3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)
33. Optometrists
– Annual mean salary: $110,050
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
2. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
3. Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380
32. Aerospace engineers
– Annual mean salary: $110,070
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
31. General and operations managers
– Annual mean salary: $110,190
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 27,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
2. Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
30. Computer and information research scientists
– Annual mean salary: $110,520
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
2. Boulder, CO ($147,890)
3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
29. Human resources managers
– Annual mean salary: $112,390
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,190
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
28. Construction managers
– Annual mean salary: $113,770
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry–level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
3. Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
27. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
– Annual mean salary: $115,730
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,230
– Employment: 14,380
– Entry–level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($140,080)
2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($134,690)
3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,580)
26. Training and development managers
– Annual mean salary: $115,830
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry–level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
25. Lawyers
– Annual mean salary: $117,790
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
24. Physicists
– Annual mean salary: $122,700
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $131,080
– Employment: 16,730
– Entry–level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)
2. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)
3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)
23. Marketing managers
– Annual mean salary: $123,420
– #152 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
3. Boulder, CO ($183,460)
22. Petroleum Engineers
– Annual mean salary: $124,450
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
3. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
21. Pharmacists
– Annual mean salary: $124,590
– #202 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Tyler, TX ($161,790)
2. Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
3. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
20. Advertising and promotions managers
– Annual mean salary: $126,210
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,890
– Employment: 25,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Boulder, CO ($200,420)
2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,040)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,210)
19. Purchasing managers
– Annual mean salary: $126,880
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
2. Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
18. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
– Annual mean salary: $133,090
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,310
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
2. Jackson, MS ($185,500)
3. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
17. Podiatrists
– Annual mean salary: $135,040
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
3. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
16. Computer and information systems managers
– Annual mean salary: $137,170
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,610
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
15. Sales managers
– Annual mean salary: $138,090
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
2. Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
3. Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
14. Financial managers
– Annual mean salary: $139,760
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
13. Compensation and benefits managers
– Annual mean salary: $143,040
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
3. New Haven, CT ($179,310)
12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
– Annual mean salary: $147,660
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,550
– Employment: 28,670
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)
2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)
3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)
11. Architectural and engineering managers
– Annual mean salary: $150,280
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
2. Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
3. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
10. Nurse anesthetists
– Annual mean salary: $169,720
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Toledo, OH ($266,260)
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
3. Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
9. Dentists, general
– Annual mean salary: $175,410
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Burlington, NC ($278,360)
2. Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
3. Longview, TX ($272,440)
8. Funeral home managers
– Annual mean salary: $178,660
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,220
– Employment: 9,400
– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. St. Louis, MO-IL ($178,660)
2. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($167,840)
3. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($127,850)
7. Family medicine physicians
– Annual mean salary: $179,260
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Racine, WI ($286,030)
2. Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
3. Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
6. Pediatricians, general
– Annual mean salary: $200,120
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Rockford, IL ($277,390)
2. Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
3. Chico, CA ($270,550)
5. Obstetricians and gynecologists
– Annual mean salary: $201,490
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $233,610
– Employment: 18,620
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Fayetteville, NC ($284,520)
2. Akron, OH ($282,650)
3. Albuquerque, NM ($281,800
4. Chief executives
– Annual mean salary: $202,330
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
2. Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
3. Midland, TX ($258,760)
3. General internal medicine physicians
– Annual mean salary: $209,390
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
2. Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
3. Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
2. Psychiatrists
– Annual mean salary: $219,940
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $220,430
– Employment: 25,530
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($282,400)
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($280,270)
3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($280,200)
1. Anesthesiologists
– Annual mean salary: $272,760
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $261,730
– Employment: 31,010
– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
1. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($283,660)
2. Tulsa, OK ($281,080)
3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($276,350)