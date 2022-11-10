Donut with American Flag and a Thank You Flag

ST. LOUIS — Tomorrow is Veterans Day, and here are some places around town that are offering free or discounted services to veterans.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States. It is celebrated every year on November 11 to honor people who served in the military.

Different restaurants, convenience stores, and casinos around Missouri are offering military discounts. For more veteran discounts, check out this link.

Restaurants in the area that are offering discounts:

Dunkin’ Donuts – On November 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free donut with no purchase required.

– On November 11, Dunkin’ Donuts will give veterans and active-duty military guests a free donut with no purchase required. QuikTrip – On November 11, any active or former member of the military can get one free small self-serve hot drink or Big Q®.

– On November 11, any active or former member of the military can get one free small self-serve hot drink or Big Q®. Jet’s Pizza – 50% off Detroit-style pizzas at menu price to America’s military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel when they show their military ID. The pizza chain, which is based in Detroit, will also give $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

– 50% off Detroit-style pizzas at menu price to America’s military veterans, retirees, and active-duty personnel when they show their military ID. The pizza chain, which is based in Detroit, will also give $10,000 to the Wounded Warrior Project. 7-Eleven – Veterans get a free quarter-pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

– Veterans get a free quarter-pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog on November 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app. Applebee’s – Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members receive a free meal when they dine in. Military guests who eat in on November 11, will get a $5 bounce-back card. This card can be used for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in the next three weeks.

– Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members receive a free meal when they dine in. Military guests who eat in on November 11, will get a $5 bounce-back card. This card can be used for dine-in, takeout, or delivery in the next three weeks. Bar Louie – Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

– Active-duty military and veterans get a free Craft Burger on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only. Bob Evans – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

– Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only. Chili’s – veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant use only.

– veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Available for in-restaurant use only. Chuck E. Cheese – November 11, active-duty military, members of the National Guard, and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with a valid military ID or proof of military service (not available for delivery).

– November 11, active-duty military, members of the National Guard, and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with a valid military ID or proof of military service (not available for delivery). Cici’s Pizza – Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and it does not include a drink.

– Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and it does not include a drink. Circle K – On November 11 veterans and active-duty service members a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

– On November 11 veterans and active-duty service members a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee. Cracker Barrel – On November 11 veterans a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

– On November 11 veterans a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online. Denny’s – All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

– All active, non-active, and retired military personnel can get a free Grand Slam on Veterans Day. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers – Veterans and people who are currently in the military who come on November 11 will get a free meal card. This card is Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be used until November 30.

– Veterans and people who are currently in the military who come on November 11 will get a free meal card. This card is Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be used until November 30. Golden Corral – On November 14, from 5 p.m. until they close they will have a Military Appreciation Night. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

– On November 14, from 5 p.m. until they close they will have a Military Appreciation Night. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in. IHOP – On Veterans Day, customers who are veterans and active-duty military will get a free set of pancakes. Dine-in only.

– On Veterans Day, customers who are veterans and active-duty military will get a free set of pancakes. Dine-in only. Krispy Kreme – Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations.

– Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut on November 11 at participating locations. Lion’s Choice – Active-duty and retired military members get a free original roast beef sandwich on November 11. While there, veterans can also take advantage of the standing 20% discount offered daily for veterans and active-duty military.

– Active-duty and retired military members get a free original roast beef sandwich on November 11. While there, veterans can also take advantage of the standing 20% discount offered daily for veterans and active-duty military. Little Caesars – Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

– Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only. MOD Pizza – Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service, valid in-store only.

– Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free on November 11 with proof of military service, valid in-store only. Red Lobster – On November 11, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time.

– On November 11, active-duty military and reservists can get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, fries, and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. local time. Red Robin – Veterans and service members on November 11 will get a free Red’s Tavern Double. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

– Veterans and service members on November 11 will get a free Red’s Tavern Double. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries. Smokey Bones – Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only.

– Active-duty military and veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 with a valid ID. Dine-in only. Starbucks – They will offer a free 12-ounce tall brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

– They will offer a free 12-ounce tall brewed coffee for veterans, military service members, and military spouses on November 11. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee. Texas Roadhouse – On November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and people in the military can get a free meal. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carryout and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

– On November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and people in the military can get a free meal. These vouchers are good for dine-in or carryout and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. TGI Fridays – Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

– Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch on November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only. Wendy’s – Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 am.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Casinos special discounts for veterans

On Veterans Day, casinos in Missouri are thanking their military guests and employees. Guests will need to present a military ID or VA card.

Veterans Day casino events include:

Argosy Casino in Riverside

On November 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., veterans will have a chance to win free spins on a designated slot machine, with winners being drawn every 15 minutes. Guests keep any winnings they receive. Members of the MyHeroes program, which is open to all active and retired military as well as first responders, can take advantage of this chance.

On November 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., veterans will have a chance to win free spins on a designated slot machine, with winners being drawn every 15 minutes. Guests keep any winnings they receive. Members of the MyHeroes program, which is open to all active and retired military as well as first responders, can take advantage of this chance. Century Casino in Caruthersville

Veterans or people who are currently in the military and go to a casino on November 11 will get a stainless steel veteran tumbler, a free food coupon, and the chance to sign up for a special point multiplier.

Veterans or people who are currently in the military and go to a casino on November 11 will get a stainless steel veteran tumbler, a free food coupon, and the chance to sign up for a special point multiplier. Century Casino in Cape Girardeau

Veterans who go to a casino get a 17X Century Point Multiplier and a special tumbler from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Veterans who go to a casino get a 17X Century Point Multiplier and a special tumbler from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Harrah’s North Kansas City

When a veteran shows their military ID and a commemorative Salute Caesars Rewards card, they can get 25% off their food order at Winning Streaks and Bite & Bean. Harrah’s is also giving an extra 15% off hotel accommodations through November 13, 2022, for veterans and active military.

When a veteran shows their military ID and a commemorative Salute Caesars Rewards card, they can get 25% off their food order at Winning Streaks and Bite & Bean. Harrah’s is also giving an extra 15% off hotel accommodations through November 13, 2022, for veterans and active military. Hollywood Casino St. Louis

For MyHeroes members, Hollywood Casino is running a “buy one, get one free” promotion at 99 Hops House. MyHeroes is a program that the casino gives to all current and former members of the military and first responders.

For MyHeroes members, Hollywood Casino is running a “buy one, get one free” promotion at 99 Hops House. MyHeroes is a program that the casino gives to all current and former members of the military and first responders. Isle of Capri Casino Hotel in Boonville

Veterans and active-duty military who present their military ID may redeem a $20 food credit valid at The Brew Brothers between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Veterans and active-duty military who present their military ID may redeem a $20 food credit valid at The Brew Brothers between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. River City Casino & Hotel in Lemay

River City Casino & Hotel is offering a buy one, get one free deal at Burger Brothers and Beerhouse for MyHeroes members. MyHeroes is a program that the casino gives to all current and former members of the military and first responders.