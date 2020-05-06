Litchfield Skyview Drive-in opening for 70th season this weekend

LITCHFIELD, Ill. – The Skyview Drive-In is opening for their 70th consecutive season this weekend. They say that social distancing guidelines in Illinois have been relaxed. So, everyone is welcome to watch a movie there.
The Goonies is playing Friday and Saturday nights at 8:25 pm. See Dazed and Confused on Sunday. Next weekend’s line up includes ET, the Extra-Terrestrial. The gates open at 7:30 pm.
There are a social distancing few guidelines that visitors should follow:
- Cars will be asked to park with only one vehicle in between each set of poles, instead of two.
- Visitors are asked to please stay in their vehicle.
- Regulations do not permit sitting in the back of the vehicle, in the hatch, or outside on a lawn chair.
- The playground and outdoor seating areas will be opening at a later date.
- The snack bar will be open with a brand new minimal contact order and pick up window.
- Bathrooms will be cleaned throughout the night on a regular basis.
- Staff will be wearing proper personal protective gear.
Learn more at: www.litchfieldskyview.com.