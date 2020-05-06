Litchfield Skyview Drive-in opening for 70th season this weekend

Breaking News
LITCHFIELD, Ill. – The Skyview Drive-In is opening for their 70th consecutive season this weekend. They say that social distancing guidelines in Illinois have been relaxed. So, everyone is welcome to watch a movie there.

The Goonies is playing Friday and Saturday nights at 8:25 pm. See Dazed and Confused on Sunday. Next weekend’s line up includes ET, the Extra-Terrestrial. The gates open at 7:30 pm.

There are a social distancing few guidelines that visitors should follow:

  • Cars will be asked to park with only one vehicle in between each set of poles, instead of two.
  • Visitors are asked to please stay in their vehicle.
  • Regulations do not permit sitting in the back of the vehicle, in the hatch, or outside on a lawn chair.
  • The playground and outdoor seating areas will be opening at a later date.
  • The snack bar will be open with a brand new minimal contact order and pick up window.
  • Bathrooms will be cleaned throughout the night on a regular basis.
  • Staff will be wearing proper personal protective gear.

Learn more at: www.litchfieldskyview.com.

