Live: 1,300 buffalo are being rounded- up at Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. – It’s the 55th annual Buffalo Roundup at Custer State Park in South Dakota.

There will be 1,300 bison stampeding through the 71,000-acre park. The thundering herd will cause the ground to rumble as wranglers ride in hot pursuit.

The cowboys and cowgirls guide the majestic bison down the hills and into the corrals where they will be counted and given health checks.

The annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup, held the last Friday in September, is open to the public.

The livestream is being provided by South Dakota Tourism and South Dakota Public Broadcasting.