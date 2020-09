ST. LOUIS – Don’t be alarmed if you see fire and smoke coming from St. Louis Lambert International Airport Wednesday.

Today through Friday airport rescue firefighters will participate in a live-burn simulation as part of a training exercise.

Airport firefighters are required to train once a year on disaster plans.

This training will take place daily between 10:30 a.m until 5:00 p.m. near the airport in a secured area off of Navaid Road also known as “B” lot.