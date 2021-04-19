Live! by Loews Hotel holding hiring event

ST. LOUIS– Loews Hotel is hiring employees for open hotel positions at Live! by Loews Hotel in Ballpark Village. Individuals interested in applying can attend open interviews this Wednesday.
Open jobs include positions in the restaurants and bars, hotel positions, management, storeroom, security, and many others.
The hiring event will take place Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 1p.m. to 4p.m., at Live! by Loews Hotel, 799 Clark Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63102.
Applicants will need to bring one of the following:
• Driver License or State-issued I.D.
• Birth Certificate
• U.S. Passport
• Social Security Card
You can learn more information about the openings at Loews Hotel here.